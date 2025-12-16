Ghana: Ensuring the Security of Ghanaians During Christmas and New Year

As Ghanaians count down to Christmas and the New Year, the atmosphere across the country is charged with excitement, reunions, and renewed hope. Yet, beneath the festive cheer lies a sobering reality: the heightened risk of crime that often accompanies the Yuletide season.

It is against this backdrop that the recent Show of Force exercise by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with other security agencies, assumes critical national importance.

The joint security exercise, which saw mechanised route marches and coordinated patrols across major routes in Accra, was not a mere display of military hardware. Rather, it was a deliberate signal of preparedness, deterrence, and reassurance.

As rightly stated by the Director of Special Operations, Colonel Victor Mwinye, the deployment demonstrated the capacity of Ghana's security services to work seamlessly to safeguard internal peace and stability. Such inter-agency collaboration remains a cornerstone of effective national security, especially during periods of increased public activity.

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr. Ernest Brogya Genfi, underscored this reassurance when he emphasised that the operation was designed to protect, not intimidate, the public. His acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by security personnel is also timely.

In a region increasingly affected by instability, Ghana's relative peace must never be taken for granted. The commitment by government to strengthen the capacity and welfare of the security services, through modern equipment, training, and improved conditions of service, is therefore both necessary and commendable.

However, the urgency of these measures is reinforced by troubling crime statistics. As of July 2025, Ghana had already recorded 628 robberies and 340 murders nationwide, with projections suggesting the country could surpass last year's figures if current trends continue.

Historically, the festive season creates fertile ground for criminal activity: increased cash circulation, crowded public spaces, and stretched transport systems all present opportunities for offenders.

In response, the Ghana Police Service has intensified its efforts under "Operation Disaster-Free Christmas," suspending leave for officers and boosting deployments across major cities and highways. Early indications of reduced violent incidents in some localities are encouraging and deserve commendation.

Yet, as important as these interventions are, security cannot be the sole responsibility of law enforcement agencies. True and lasting security is a shared enterprise. Citizens must exercise vigilance by avoiding the display of valuables, travelling in groups where possible, and using trusted transport, particularly at night. These may appear as simple precautions, but they can significantly reduce vulnerability during the festive rush.

Also important is community involvement. Neighbourhoods that look out for one another, report suspicious movements, and organise community watch initiatives provide an added layer of deterrence where security presence may be limited. Community vigilance has often proven to be an effective first line of defence against crime.

There is also the need to address structural weaknesses that enable criminal activity. Poor and non-functional street lighting remains a major concern in many urban and peri-urban areas. Darkness offers cover for criminals and heightens fear among law-abiding citizens. The Ghanaian Times, therefore, calls on Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to prioritise the restoration and maintenance of street lights, particularly along busy routes and known crime hotspots.

Above all, security planning must be proactive rather than reactive. Public education, early engagement, and sustained collaboration between security agencies and communities should not be confined to the festive season alone. They must form part of a broader, year-round national security strategy.

Christmas and New Year should be periods of peace, joy, and reflection, not anxiety and fear. The rising crime figures are a warning that must be heeded. If government, security institutions, communities, and citizens commit to collective vigilance and shared responsibility, Ghana can preserve the festive spirit that binds its people together.

This season, let security be not an afterthought, but a collective resolve.