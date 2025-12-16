Ghana: GFA Pres Okraku, Ghana's U.S Ambassador Discuss World Cup Preparations

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a working visit to Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Mr Victor Emmanuel Smith, as part of ongoing preparations for Ghana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The engagement focused on matters of mutual interest, with discussions fixated on Ghana's group placement and the broader logistical and operational preparations required ahead of the global showpiece.

Ghana has been drawn in Pot 4, Group L, alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

President Simeon-Okraku noted that the group arrangement will see the Black Stars play their matches across multiple venues, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto, an arrangement that presents unique logistical challenges for the team, technical staff and supporting delegation.

He emphasised the need for early coordination and strategic planning to ensure smooth operations throughout the tournament.

The GFA President also highlighted the importance of close collaboration with the Ghana Embassy before and during the World Cup, stressing that the tournament represents a major global platform for Ghana.

As part of the GFA's broader engagement strategy, President Simeon-Okraku also announced plans to officially launch Ghana's new national team jerseys in Washington, D.C and revealed that the FA intends to use the World Cup period to establish talent identification camps aimed at scouting and nurturing young Ghanaian players for the future.

The President further noted that the Football Association was working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a seamless and well-coordinated experience for Ghanaians throughout the tournament.

Responding, Ambassador Victor Smith pledged the Embassy's full support to ensure that the Black Stars' World Cup campaign was both successful and memorable.

He assured the GFA of the Mission's commitment to working closely with the Football Association to address coordination needs arising from the tournament's multi-city format and to advance Ghana's broader agenda around the competition.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to collaboration, agreeing to work together to deliver on the outlined plans and provide the necessary support to position Ghana for a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.