Ghana: Kotoko Overcome Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko's Kwame Opoku proved to be the club's 'super substitute' when he came off the bench to score the only goal to break a stubborn Dreams FC side in their Ghana Premier League match played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday.

Dreams FC Coach, Winfred Dormon, described the defeat as heartbreaking and rightly so, it will remain a defeat that will hunt them for some sometime.

Dreams could have finished off the Porcupine Warriors in the first half had they scored from the many begging chances they created included a one-on-one situation which the striker wasted.

It took a second half substitute Opoku who bundled home a header from a freekick into the Dreams FC area with 10 minutes to end proceedings.

Dreams fought back again for the equaliser but once again the chance that came to them was wasted as Kotoko defended well to protect the lead.