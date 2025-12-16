West Africa: Ghana Skate Inaugurates Gt. Accra Regional Assoc.

In a vibrant ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana Skate officially launched its Greater Accra Regional Association, marking a milestone in the growth of skateboarding across the capital and beyond.

The event, attended by athletes, sponsors, community leaders, and skate enthusiasts, featured demonstrations by local riders, and the inauguration of the regional executive board, headed by WO1 Clement Smith Danyagi.

Mr Johnson Gameli, President of Ghana Skate, noted that "today we're not just forming an association; we're building a platform where talent is spotted, safety is guaranteed, and young Ghanaians get an alternative pathway to fitness and creativity." He mentioned that Accra's streets and parks deserved a structured space for skateboarding to thrive safely.

The new board outlined immediate priorities: securing funding for skatepark upgrades, launching a school-outreach programme, and registering members for upcoming West African qualifiers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

WO1 Danyagi thanked the national body and regional members for giving him the opportunity to serve, adding that "Skating is not just a sport; it's a way of life. It brings us together, promotes physical fitness, and fosters a sense of community."

As chairman, he promised to work tirelessly to promote skating in the region, provide opportunities for skaters, and ensure that the sport was accessible to all.

"We'll focus on developing our young skaters, improving our infrastructure, and hosting exciting events that will put Greater Accra on the map. We will work closely with stakeholders, including the national skating federation, local authorities, and sponsors to achieve our goals," he explained.

Other members of the regional board include Chief Insp. Wisdom Quarshie as Vice Chairman, Christian Kwaku Boakye Aidoo, General Secretary, Prince Twumasi Asare, Organiser, Rachel Ankomah, Deputy Organiser, Kwadwo Kwarteng, Treasurer, and Solomon Anim Owusu, Deputy Treasurer.