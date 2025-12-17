Nigeria: Lagos Gives Final Warning to Estate Developers On Layout Plan

The Lagos State Government has issued a final warning to estate developers operating without approved layout plans.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who led an on-the-spot warning and sensitisation exercise across parts of the Eti-Osa corridor on Tuesday, said the final warning was sequel to the expiration of the grace period earlier granted to all flagged estates to regularise their planning documents.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing planning laws to safeguard the environment and ensure orderly development across the state.

Dr. Olumide urged members of the public, especially prospective homebuyers, to always verify the planning status of any estate before committing funds, noting that due diligence remained essential to avoid losses.

He said the state government had repeatedly emphasised the need for all estate promoters to obtain proper approvals before engaging in land subdivision, sales, or construction.

He explained that the affected estates had continued to operate in violation of planning regulations despite earlier notices, while stressing that the government would no longer tolerate developments that compromise orderly and sustainable urban growth.

The Commissioner reiterated that the final one-week warning issued to the erring estates marked the last opportunity for them to submit their layout plans and obtain necessary approvals.

He stated that, after the deadline, the government would apply appropriate sanctions, ranging from heavy fines to demolition, depending on the magnitude of each infraction.

The enforcement team visited, among others, Whiteoak Estate 2, behind VGC and Elite Garden Estate, developed by Bosmark Haven Properties Limited, also behind VGC, according to a statement by Mukaila Sanusi,

Director Public Affairs.

Also, the commissioner raised concerns over a report by a section of the media (not THISDAY) in which he was wrongly credited with statements suggesting that Lagos State was set for a second private refinery following confirmed talks with new investors.

The Commissioner clarified that he did not make such comments and did not at any time grant an interview or issue a statement relating to refinery development, petroleum investments, or investor negotiations.

Dr. Olumide explained that the statutory mandate of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, especially in relation to infrastructure development, was clear and unambiguous as it involved land-use planning and control, including zoning regulations, layout approvals, and the processing of physical planning and development permits for projects, in line with approved master plans and extant planning laws.

He stressed that while any major infrastructure project, including a refinery, was subject to planning approval and zoning compliance, decisions on investment promotion, project initiation, or sector-specific policy pronouncements fell outside the Ministry's scope of responsibility.

He described the attribution of statements on refinery investment discussions to him as inaccurate, misleading, and unprofessional, and called on media organisations to uphold accuracy and proper verification when reporting on government activities.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report, noting that all official communications from the Ministry would continue to be issued through recognised and authorised channels.