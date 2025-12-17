Nigeria/Egypt: Nigeria Suffer 2-1 Defeat to Egypt in Pre-Afcon Warm-Up Match

In an electrifying friendly international match held at Cairo's iconic stadium on Tuesday evening, Egypt claimed a 2-1 victory over Nigeria, showcasing their preparedness ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match began with a fast-paced tempo, with both teams eager to assert dominance. Nigeria had the lion's share of possession at 60%, but it was Egypt that made their chances count. The home side opened the scoring in the first half, with a brilliant strike from their star forward that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Nigeria responded fiercely, pushing for an equalizer, but Egypt's solid defense held firm. Despite their efforts, the Super Eagles could only manage a single goal, which came in the second half after a well-crafted set piece.

Egypt extended their lead again midway through the second half, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Nigeria. The Pharaohs displayed clinical finishing, converting three of their five total shots into goals, including three shots on target.

The match statistics revealed a competitive clash: Egypt recorded 40% possession and managed five shots total, while Nigeria, despite their control of the ball, only registered three shots on target. The Egyptians also cornered Nigeria three times, compared to the latter's four.

Discipline was minimal on both sides, with no red cards issued, but two yellow cards were handed out during the match, indicating a fiercely contested encounter.

As the final whistle blew, Egypt's coach expressed satisfaction with the performance, highlighting the team's resilience and tactical execution as they gear up for the AFCON tournament. Meanwhile, Nigeria's coach acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in converting possession into meaningful chances.

The victory not only boosts Egypt's confidence but also serves as a critical learning opportunity for Nigeria as they refine their strategy ahead of the continental showdown slated for Morocco later this month.