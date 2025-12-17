Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: DR Congo Throw Jab At Nigeria for Trying to Reach the World Cup Through 'Back Door'

Democratic Republic of Congo have responded to claims that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has petition FIFA over the Leopards use of nine players ineligible for the World Cup Playoffs in Morocco.

In apparent response to the petition, the Leopards said on its official social media page on Instagram last night that Nigeria should desist from trying to get into the Intercontinental Playoffs through the back door after losing in shootouts to the Central Africans.

"If you can't win on the pitch don't try to win from the back door. The World Cup has to be played with dignity and confidence. Not with lawyers tricks. Bring it on. Allez y les Leopards. Bad losers," observed the DR Congo message on social media last night.

Earlier yesterday, the NFF confirmed it had sent a petition to FIFA over DR Congo using ineligible players in a final CAF 2026 World Cup Playoffs against the Super Eagles last month.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, was quoted by ScoreNigeria to have accused the DRC for misleading FIFA as it concerns the eligibility of their players.

"The Nigerian petition is on nine players of DRC. FIFA were deceived into clearing those players because it is not FIFA's responsibility to interpret or enforce domestic citizenship laws," Mohammed Sanusi said.

He insisted that DR Congo law does not permit dual citizenship which the nine players are believed to have at the time they played Super Eagles in the playoffs.

"DR Congo law does not permit dual citizenship, yet some of the players involved reportedly hold dual nationality."

DRC beat Nigeria on penalties to reach the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico in March 2026 and stay on course for qualification to the 2026 World Cup.