Ethiopia, India Pledge Closer Cooperation Amid Upcoming Modi's Visit

16 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera, received Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) at India's Ministry of External Affairs earlier today.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hadera highlighted the longstanding historical ties between Ethiopia and India and noted the continued strengthening of bilateral relations in recent years.

He said India is Ethiopia's second-largest trading partner and remarked that the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes at a critical time, as Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms are creating a more conducive environment for foreign investment.

He also underscored Ethiopia-India cooperation in multilateral structures, including the United Nations and BRICS, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On his part, Secretary Sudhakar Dalela emphasized the positive trajectory of relations between the two countries and described the Prime Minister's visit as forward-looking.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including education, transport, agriculture, health, science and technology, artificial intelligence, and other sectors of mutual interest.

