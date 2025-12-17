Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights New Strategic Cooperation Between Ethiopia, India

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Ethiopia, announcing that Ethiopia and India have elevated their relations to a strategic partnership.

In his social media post, Prime Minister Abiy also highlighted PM Modi's visit to Ethiopia as a milestone that opens a new chapter of deeper cooperation and shared progress between the two countries.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your visit to Ethiopia and for your continued efforts to strengthen India-Ethiopia relations. Our elevated ties to a strategic level mark an important milestone and opens a new chapter of deeper cooperation and shared progress between our two countries," PM Abiy revealed.

Ethiopia and India have reaffirmed their growing strategic partnership following high-level talks between the two leaders here in Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday welcomed PM Modi at the National Palace during an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a tour of the Palace Museum.

The visit underscored the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations.

The two leaders held a productive tête-à-tête meeting, which was followed by a bilateral session involving their respective delegations.

Discussions focused on exploring renewed avenues of cooperation that reflect the expanding partnership and shared priorities of Ethiopia and India.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers also presided over the exchange of key bilateral agreements.