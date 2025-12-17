South Africa: 'DJ Warras' Murdered in Latest Gauteng Shooting to Target Entertainment and Private Security Sector

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, has been murdered in a shooting in Gauteng, the latest in a string of killings in the province linked to the entertainment industry and private security. Some of the incidents are allegedly connected to the ongoing law enforcement scandal.

Yet another DJ has been murdered in Gauteng. This follows an assertion by the State in a recent court case linked to South Africa's law enforcement scandal that a criminal network is targeting DJs in the province.

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in Commissioner Street, in Johannesburg's CBD, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 December.

Stock was murdered less than a fortnight after another hit with ties to the law enforcement scandal, and to private security, was carried out in Gauteng.

'Broken, shattered'

On Tuesday afternoon, Stock's sister Nicole, speaking from the scene of his murder, told the SABC: "I'm still in shock; I haven't processed it officially. I've just touched his body, it's still warm.

"Ja, I don't actually have words. I don't know what to say. I'm broken, I'm shattered because we know he was a voice for many people around the country and even around the world.

"You know, he spoke out bravely about so many issues that not many people will speak about. It's truly a tremendous loss not only to us as a family, but to a nation as well."

WATCH | SABC News reporter Chriselda Lewis speaks to Warrick...