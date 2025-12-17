South Africa: DJ Warras Reportedly Shot Outside Johannesburg Building

Unconfirmed reports say DJ Warrick Stock was shot outside the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg while working security, with his condition unclear so far.

Friends The Kiffness and Rob Hersov shared the news online, while conflicting reports say DJ Warrick Stock died or is critically injured.

People close to DJ Warrick Stock, known to many as DJ Warras, were left shaken and confused as reports spread of a shooting in central Johannesburg.

The incident is said to have happened outside the Carlton Centre, a busy spot many workers pass through daily. What makes it harder is that no one agrees on what happened next.

Some reports say Warras died at the scene. Others say he was rushed to hospital and is in a critical condition. By Tuesday afternoon, nothing had been confirmed.

According to fellow musician The Kiffness, Warras was shot while managing security at a building. He described a routine moment turning deadly.

"He walked out after a standard check-in and a vehicle drove past and shot at him. Terrible," The Kiffness wrote on X.

Businessman Rob Hersov, who said he was a friend, also posted online. He described Warras as kind and caring, and said he was killed in Johannesburg.

Warras is a former 5FM and Cliff Central DJ who recently drew attention for controversial social media posts about Cat Matlala and Rachel Kolisi. Those posts had already placed him in the public eye.

Just hours before the shooting, Warras was still active on social media. His last post is now being shared widely, as people worry it may be his final words.