Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: Nigeria's World Cup Dream 'Alive' As DR Congo Face Player Eligibility Probe

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that it has initiated a probe into DR Congo's use of ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a development that could reopen Nigeria's path to the tournament to be jointly hosted by United States, Canada, and Mexico.

DR Congo eliminated Nigeria from the African play-offs in November after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory in Morocco, a result that ended the Super Eagles' hopes of progressing to the FIFA intercontinental play-off.

The Congolese side has since been handed a bye into the final of the intercontinental play-off tournament, where they are scheduled to face the winner of the semi-final between New Caledonia and Jamaica.

However, their participation at that stage could now be in doubt following concerns raised by the NFF over the eligibility of several DR Congo players fielded during the African play-offs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to PunchOnline, reports suggested that between six and nine DR Congo players who switched national allegiance may not have fully complied with the eligibility requirements under Congolese law before representing the country.

While FIFA reportedly cleared the players on the basis that they possessed valid DR Congo passports, it is alleged that they failed to formally renounce their previous citizenships, contrary to the Central African nation's constitution, which does not permit dual nationality.

"NFF has done the needful," a member of the Federation's executive board told PUNCH Online.

"Their constitution does not allow dual citizenship, and about six to nine players had that status during the play-off. That is the loophole we are exploring. Our lawyers must have submitted the relevant documents to FIFA as well."

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, also confirmed that the NFF has faulted the players' switch.

"We're waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have dual citizenship or nationality," Sanusi said. "Wan-Bissaka has a European passport; some of them have French passports, others Dutch passports. The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition.

"FIFA rules say once you have a passport of your country, you're eligible, and that is why they were cleared," Sanusi explained. "But our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not FIFA's responsibility to enforce Congo's domestic regulations; FIFA acts based on what is submitted to it. What we are saying is that the process was fraudulent."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development has boosted Nigeria's hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The country had been condemned to missing back-to-back World Cups after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar as well.

DR Congo, meanwhile, has appeared at the FIFA World Cup on one occasion in 1974 when they were known as Zaire.