Ghana: Petition Against Justice Kulendi - No Case Found

16 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Government spokesperson Felix Ofosu Kwakye has clarified the steps taken by the Presidency regarding a petition filed against Justice Yonny Kulendi.

He explained that after receiving the petition, John Dramani Mahama forwarded it to the Chief Justice in line with Article 146 of the Constitution.

This step was to allow the Chief Justice to assess whether the petition raised a prima facie case.

Following the review, the Chief Justice informed the President that the petition did not disclose a prima facie case.

As a result, the constitutional threshold for further action was not met.

Mr Ofosu Kwakye noted that the President has formally communicated the Chief Justice's position to the petitioner, bringing the matter to a close under the procedures set out in the Constitution.

By: Jacob Aggrey

