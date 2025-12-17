Gambia: Point Clocks 34, Remembers Deyda, Renews Fight for Press Freedom

The Point newspaper today Tuesday 16th of December 2025 marks its 34th anniversary, a milestone that coincides with 21 years since the assassination of its co-founder, Deyda Hydara, whose life and work remain deeply etched in The Gambia's struggle for press freedom.

Founded on 16 December 1991, The Point has grown into one of the country's most respected independent newspapers. As proprietors and staff reflected on the paper's journey, tributes were paid to Deyda Hydara, who was brutally murdered on 16 December 2004 during the former Yahya Jammeh regime, a dark period marked by repression, censorship, and violence against journalists.

Speaking in an interview, co-publisher Pap Saine recalled that The Point was established by the late Deyda Hydara, Baboucarr Gaye, who resigned in April 1992, and he (Pap). He hailed the resilience of the institution and its staff, past and present, for standing firm in defence of press freedom under extremely hostile conditions.

Mr. Saine commended the Barrow administration for creating a more enabling media environment, noting that the current atmosphere contrasts sharply with the Jammeh era when journalists were forced into exile, tortured, killed, and media houses burnt.

"The Point is published in English and French, promotes good governance, democracy and justice, and represents the voice of the voiceless," Mr. Saine said.

He highlighted the paper's international recognition, noting that The Point has won numerous awards locally and abroad, including honours from Germany, Australia, South Africa, Zambia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States - a testament to its credibility and impact.

Mr. Saine paid special tribute to the late Deyda Hydara, describing him as a fearless journalist who made an immense contribution to press freedom in The Gambia. He also remembered former staff Ida Jagne and Nian Sarang Jobe, who survived the gun attack which claimed Hydara's life.

"We honour their courage and resilience, and we remember all former staff who paid a heavy price in the line of duty," he said.

He further expressed concern over the slow pace of justice, noting that some individuals linked to the killing of Deyda Hydara; Malick Jatta, and Alieu Jeng have been released, with Sanna Manjang arrested and charged. He stressed that genuine progress in global press freedom rankings requires the abolition of draconian media laws and concrete state support for the media.

Mr. Saine also thanked the Hydara family for their continued trust, as well as current and former staff and loyal readers whose support has sustained the newspaper over the decades. He expressed pride in the paper's growth and its role in providing a platform for concerned Gambians.

Baba Hydara, co-publisher, said the newspaper's 34th anniversary is a deeply emotional moment for him and his family. He explained that each passing year brings the hope that the pain will lessen, but instead the memories of his late father, Deyda Hydara, remain as vivid and painful as ever for him and his siblings. As Muslims, he said, the family finds strength in prayer, noting that the anniversary date is always a difficult one for them.

Reflecting on The Point's 34 years of existence, Baba Hydara expressed pride in the newspaper's resilience, describing its survival as nothing short of remarkable given the challenges it faces. He recalled how the former president, Yahya Jammeh, did everything possible to shut down the paper, alongside others who sought its collapse. Despite those efforts, he said, The Point has endured and today proudly marks its 34th anniversary.

He described his father as a hardworking and disciplined man who arrived at the office early and left late, deeply committed to journalism and highly sensitive to anything that threatened media freedom. According to him, Deyda Hydara took attacks on the media personally, lived as a devout Muslim, gave generously to charitable causes, and took excellent care of his family. "He was almost a perfect man," he said.

Baba Hydara noted that the media landscape in The Gambia has significantly improved compared to the 22-year Jammeh era. He said there is now greater media freedom, not only for The Point but for all media houses, with fewer incidents of repression. He credited the current administration under President Adama Barrow for making progress on media freedom, as reflected in improvements in media freedom indices. However, he stressed that with freedom comes responsibility, especially for print media, emphasising the importance of verification and fact-checking in an age where social media can be highly toxic. He said The Point remains committed to delivering accurate and credible news and aims to continue improving.

He further stated his belief that his father played a key role in advancing media freedom in The Gambia, while acknowledging that many other heroes like Francis Small, Dixion Colley, Rudoef Allen, Therno Jallow, Said Baker, Suwaibou Conateh, Nana Grey-Johnson, Alh. Ngaing Thomas, Babacarr Gueye, Yorro Jallow, Baba Galleh Jallow, Amadou Barry, Jay Saidy, Saftieu Jobe, Alieu Sanyang, Pap Saine, Ndey Tapha Sosseh, Madi Ceesay and Sherriff Bojang also made sacrifices. He urged upcoming journalists to learn from their struggles and understand the path they took to secure today's freedoms.

Deyda Hydara - 21 years after, still waiting for justice