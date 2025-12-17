Gambia: National Assembly Extends Jammeh Assets Probe to End-Jan 2026

The National Assembly has approved an extension of time for the Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets linked to former president Yahya A.J.J Jammeh, with the final report now expected to be tabled during the next ordinary session in 2026.

Moving the motion, the member for Wulli East and committee member, Hon. Suwaibou Touray, told lawmakers that while the committee has largely completed its work, more time is needed to properly finalise and verify its findings before submission.

The committee was first set up on 14 May 2025 to probe how assets identified by the Commission of Inquiry into the financial activities of public bodies and offices were sold or disposed following Jammeh's departure. It was initially given 120 days to complete its work, later extended by another 90 days.

According to Hon. Touray, the committee has already heard witnesses, examined large volumes of documents and conducted public hearings. However, the size and complexity of the evidence gathered mean that rushing the report would not serve the public interest.

Importantly, he added the Assembly was informed that the committee will submit its final report to the Office of the Clerk on or before 31 January 2026, after which it will be tabled before lawmakers during the next ordinary session of the National Assembly.

He said the approved extension also allows the committee, within the limited extra time, to request additional documents, seek clarifications and, where necessary, recall persons already examined. However, the Assembly made it clear that the extension does not reopen or expand the inquiry, but is strictly for verification, coherence and proper presentation of the report.

Following brief clarifications on the wording of the motion, particularly on when the report should be tabled, the House agreed to the amendment and adopted the motion without debate.