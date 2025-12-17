Nigeria: Reps Raise Concern About Nigerian Air Force Aircraft Grounded in Burkina Faso

The lawmakers mandated key committees to engage relevant ministries and security agencies to ensure a swift and transparent resolution amid accusations by the Alliance for Sahel States (AES).

The House of Representatives on Tuesday raised concerns over a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft that made a precautionary landing in Burkina Faso, warning that misinformation surrounding the incident could undermine Nigeria's diplomatic standing and erode public confidence in national institutions.

The matter was brought before the House as a motion of urgent public importance during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Ojuawo Adeniyi (APC, Ekiti) explained that the aircraft was engaged in a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled periodic depot maintenance, a routine and mandatory life-cycle requirement for military transport aircraft of its class.

According to him, the aircraft made a precautionary landing on 8 December in Burkina Faso purely on safety considerations, in line with established international aviation protocols.

"The flight was properly documented and conducted in compliance with international aviation standards, including provisions for diversion and safety grants," Mr Adeniyi said.

He clarified that the aircraft landed at the Bobo-Dioulasso Airport in Burkina Faso and was neither on an operational mission nor involved in intelligence-gathering or surveillance activities, contrary to narratives circulating in the public domain.

He further stated that the personnel onboard were standard air crew and mission support officers, adding that there was no verified evidence that the aircraft violated any airspace, was intercepted, or was compelled to land by Burkina Faso's security authorities or any other force.

AES accusation and regional context

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Alliance for Sahel States (AES) accused Nigeria of violating its airspace following the emergency landing of the military transport aircraft in Burkina Faso.

The aircraft touched down in Bobo-Dioulasso, a major city in south-west Burkina Faso, during an in-flight emergency while transiting Burkinabè airspace.

In a statement, the AES claimed that the aircraft was carrying two crew members and nine military passengers and alleged that it lacked authorisation to fly over Burkina Faso's airspace.

The AES, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, characterised the landing as an infringement of national sovereignty and a breach of international aviation norms.

The allegation came amid heightened regional tensions following the withdrawal of the three countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are among West African countries where the military has seized power in recent years. They exited ECOWAS after the bloc condemned the coups and imposed sanctions.

Although the sanctions were later lifted, the junta leaders accused ECOWAS of imposing punitive measures they claimed harmed their populations and of failing to support them in the fight against terrorism.

The three countries formally withdrew from ECOWAS in January 2025 after a year-long effort by the regional bloc to persuade them to reconsider their decision.

The accusation of airspace violation, therefore, unfolded against the backdrop of strained relations between the AES and ECOWAS, where Nigeria plays a leading role as the region's most populous country and largest economy.

However, the Nigerian Air Force rejected the AES's allegation, insisting that the emergency landing was in line with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

It explained that the aircraft was on a ferry mission to Portugal when the crew observed an unspecified technical issue that required a diversion to the nearest suitable airfield.

Diplomatic engagement ongoing

Mr Adeniyi warned that the spread of unverified narratives could strain regional relations and complicate ongoing diplomatic engagements.

He told the House that the matter was already being addressed through diplomatic channels by relevant Nigerian government ministries and agencies, in accordance with international norms and bilateral relations.

He cautioned that prolonged uncertainty surrounding the aircraft and its personnel could negatively affect national morale, civil-military confidence, and Nigeria's image within the sub-region.

"Swift, coordinated and transparent action is necessary to safeguard national security interests and uphold Nigeria's sovereignty," he said.

Debate

Contributing to the debate, Ahmed Munir (APC, Kaduna) stressed the importance of accountability and diplomatic engagement to ensure the safe return of Nigerian personnel.

He said Nigeria had previously played a stabilising role in restoring democratic order in parts of the sub-region, including Guinea and Benin, and must continue to uphold democratic and diplomatic norms.

"We should ensure that the relevant authorities, from the Chief of Defence Staff to the Chief of Air Staff and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, are engaged," Mr Munir said.

He added that Nigeria must also work with other ECOWAS partners to discourage political instability and unconstitutional changes of government across the region.

Donald Ojogo (APC, Ondo) described the international political system as intricate and demanding a high level of professionalism.

He urged the country to retool and strengthen its foreign service to ensure more effective diplomatic engagement, particularly when handling sensitive and complex international issues.

"This will help us avoid second-guessing while managing diplomatic situations that will always confront the nation from time to time," Mr Ojogo said.

Resolutions

Following deliberations, the House resolved to mandate the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Defence, Nigerian Air Force, and National Security to jointly interface with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and relevant intelligence agencies to ensure the prompt resolution of all issues relating to the aircraft and its crew.

The committees were also directed to provide a full report to the Ministry of Defence and national security authorities and to report back to the House within two weeks.

Lawmakers further called on the federal government to leverage bilateral mechanisms, as well as ECOWAS and African Union frameworks, to facilitate cooperation, mutual understanding, and the expeditious clearance of the aircraft and its personnel.

The House also urged the Office of the National Security Adviser to coordinate inter-agency communication to ensure that national security considerations are addressed without escalation.

In addition, the federal government was encouraged to issue factual public briefings, where appropriate, to counter misinformation while protecting sensitive diplomatic and security processes.

Ruling on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, referred it to the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Defence, Nigerian Air Force, and National Security for further legislative action.