Nigeria: NJC, Kekere-Ekun, Bauchi Governor Mourn Former CJN Tanko Muhammad

The NJC, Ms Kekere-Ekun and Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed commiserated with the family of former CJN Tanko Muhammad.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 71 years.

A statement by the NJC secretary, Ahmed Saleh, commiserated with Mr Muhammad's family.

In the press release, the current CJN, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who is the chair of the NJC, also "expressed deep condolences to the family and the people of Bauchi State over the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council."

Nigeria's chief justice wears multiple caps, including as the CJN, the head of the judiciary and the chair of the NJC, the body concerned with disciplining and appointing Nigerian judges.

"Although death is a painful reality, we are nevertheless consoled by the fact that His Lordship left a legacy of handwork, honesty and dedication to work," the statement said.

It noted that Mr Muhammad, who would have clocked 72 years on 31 December, was "a devout Muslim, a respected Jurist, who was courageous with exemplified highest ideals of the Bench."

Governor condoles family

Similarly, Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State, where Mr Muhammad hailed from, expressed sadness over the death of the former CJN.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity.

The governor described the former CJN as "a man of integrity and steadfast who was committed to the rule of law."

He added that Mr Muhammad was a venerable jurist whose life and career exemplified dedication to duty and integrity in service.

He recalled the former CJN rising through the legal profession with diligence and distinction.

He added that "during his illustrious career, Justice Tanko was widely respected for his legal acumen, discipline and contributions to the development of Nigeria's judicial system.

"His elevation to the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) was a testimony to his impactful service to the nation.

"His passing is a significant loss not only to Bauchi State but to the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law."

From the beginning

In its statement on Tuesday, the NJC also recalled that Mr Muhammad "served as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022 and as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022 on ground of ill-health."

According to the NJC, Mr Muhammad began his career in 1982, after he was called to the bar in 1981, the same year he graduated from the Nigerian Law School.

In 1989, he was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, a position he held until 1991 when he became a Judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal.

He served in that capacity for two years before he was appointed to the Bench of the Court of Appeal in 1993.

Governor Bala also extended his condolences to the family, friends, colleagues in the legal profession, the citizens of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.