Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Insists Regina Must Undergo Drug Rehab Before Access to Children

Senator Ned Nwoko has rejected claims by his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, that she has been denied access to their children, insisting that a court has already set conditions she must meet before contact can be restored.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his communications team and shared on his X account, Nwoko described Daniels' recent social media posts as misleading and inconsistent with established family practices.

He said the suggestion that the children were being hidden from their mother was false and did not reflect the true situation.

"The recent posts by Regina present a version of events that is both misleading and inconsistent with long-established family practice," the statement said, adding that sharing moments involving the children has never been unusual or controversial within the family.

Nwoko maintained that the children have always been raised in an environment that prioritises routine, emotional balance and stability, stressing that Daniels' absence from their lives was by choice rather than force.

He further disclosed that a court had already intervened in the matter, issuing directives regarding Daniels' access to the children.

According to the statement, the court ruled that Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before she can regain access to their two children, Munir, aged five, and Khalifa, aged three.

"The ruling was resolved in favour of Senator Ned Nwoko, with clear directions that Regina Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access can be restored," the statement said, noting that the case has been adjourned to February 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive suit.

Nwoko also addressed Daniels' emotional post made on Monday, in which she spoke about the pain of being separated from her children and expressed hope of seeing them soon. He warned that such online posts risk turning the children into "emotional shields" and diverting attention from unresolved personal issues.

"Children deserve a parent who is emotionally present, mentally sound and sober most of the time. This is not an unreasonable expectation; it is the minimum standard of care any parent owes their children," the statement added.

He urged Daniels to comply fully with the court's directives, describing rehabilitation and demonstrated personal wellness as the most responsible path forward. Nwoko concluded by expressing hope that the period ahead would be used for healing and recovery rather than renewed social media controversy.