Nigeria: ICPC Acknowledges Dangote's Petition Against NMDPRA Boss, Promises to Probe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed receipt of a petition filed by industrialist Aliko Dangote against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk.

The anti-corruption agency said it will investigate the allegations.

Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, submitted the petition to the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, accusing Farouk of corruption, abuse of office and financial impropriety.

Hours after the petition was filed, the ICPC formally acknowledged it in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr John Odey.

"The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to confirm that it received a formal petition today, Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his lawyer," the statement said.

According to the commission, the petition is directed against the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, Alhaji Farouk Ahmed, adding that the allegations would be "duly investigated."

In the petition submitted through his counsel, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), Dangote alleged that the NMDPRA boss spent more than $7 million, without evidence of lawful income, on the education of his four children in Switzerland over a six-year period, paid upfront.

The billionaire businessman further alleged that Farouk abused his office by using the regulatory authority to embezzle and divert public funds for personal benefit, actions he claimed were against the interests of Nigerians.

The petition cited alleged violations of the Code of Conduct for public officers, corrupt enrichment and embezzlement, noting that such offences fall within the statutory powers of the ICPC to investigate and prosecute under Section 19 of the ICPC Act.

Dangote urged the commission to carry out a thorough investigation and prosecute the NMDPRA boss if a prima facie case is established, stressing that convictions under the law attract a five-year jail term without an option of fine.

He also appealed to the ICPC to act decisively in the public interest and to protect the image of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has summoned both Dangote and the NMDPRA boss, urging them to refrain from making further public comments on the matter. Lawmakers warned that the dispute could undermine recent gains recorded in the downstream petroleum sector.

