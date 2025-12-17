Nigeria: NLC Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Plot to Attack Insecurity Protesters

*Says violence against peaceful protesters act of terrorism

ABUJA -- The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has raised the alarm over what it described as a clandestine plot by unscrupulous agencies and political hirelings to infiltrate and violently disrupt its planned National Day of Protest and Mourning scheduled for December 17, 2025.

The labour centre warned that any attack on peaceful protesters would be regarded as an act of terrorism and could trigger an immediate, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike capable of shutting down the country's economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued by its Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah, the NLC said it had received "credible and disturbing intelligence" pointing to plans to use armed thugs to attack workers and other citizens participating in the protest.

The statement reads in part: "NLC has received credible and disturbing intelligence from its community networks indicating a clandestine plan by unscrupulous agencies and desperate political hirelings to infiltrate and violently disrupt the peaceful National Day of Protest and Mourning organised by workers for Tuesday, December 17, 2025.

"These protests, as every comrade and citizen knows, are a necessary and legitimate response to the escalating reign of terror unleashed on our nation. The industrial-scale loss of lives through kidnappings, abductions and killings, amid staggering government indifference or weakness, speaks for itself. Our action tomorrow is therefore not a mere procession; it is a collective act of grief, a roar of despair from the oppressed, and a democratic demand for the fundamental right to life and security.

"We have lost count of the number of our members--teachers, farmers, miners and other artisans--who have died as a result of this overwhelming insecurity. Let it be clearly understood by those in the corridors of power and the purveyors of violence that the Congress is now officially aware of their plot to deploy armed thugs to attack peaceful protesters, foment chaos and create a pretext for violent repression. We call this plot exactly what it is: state-enabled terrorism against Nigerian citizens.

"We therefore issue a stern and final warning to the sponsors and executors of this plan: Desist immediately. Call off your hoodlums. Any attack on peacefully protesting workers will be regarded as a direct declaration of war on the entire Nigerian working class and its allies.

"The Police, having been duly informed of the protest and its dynamics, must rise to their constitutional responsibility to protect the democratic rights of citizens to freely assemble and express themselves. These rights must be respected and guaranteed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To all working people of Nigeria--the unemployed, students, traders and all victims of insecurity--we alert you to this insidious plot. Do not be cowed. Do not be provoked. Our protest must remain peaceful, disciplined and massive. Solidarity is our shield.

"This is our iron-clad resolution as passed by the National Executive Council of the NLC: Should a single worker, comrade or citizen be harmed by hired thugs or through escalated repression, the Nigeria Labour Congress will immediately declare a comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike. All wheels of production, all services and every sector of the national economy will be shut down completely and indefinitely.

"When the ruling class moves to crush a peaceful protest against its own failure, it only exposes its profoundly undemocratic tendencies. Let the message be clear and without equivocation: any attack on our protest is an attack on the very engine of Nigeria. The consequence will be escalation and total shutdown."