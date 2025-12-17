Nigeria: Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Stability At U.S - Nigeria Business Roundtable

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Monday, engaged senior business leaders and institutional investors in Washington, D.C., at the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Roundtable, underscoring Nigeria's reform agenda and renewed commitment to macroeconomic stability.

Against a backdrop of heightened global economic uncertainty, Governor Cardoso reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to rules-based economic management, transparent markets, and predictable policy frameworks.

He highlighted recent reforms in the foreign-exchange market, the adoption of orthodox monetary policy, ongoing banking-sector reforms, and the modernisation of the payments system as central to stabilising the economy and enabling sustainable, private-sector-led growth.

Convened by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Africa Business Centre, the roundtable's discussions focused on macroeconomic stabilisation, regulatory clarity, and opportunities to scale bankable projects across priority sectors of the Nigerian economy - reinforcing and deepening commercial ties between Nigeria and the United States.

Commenting on the discussions, Ms Kendra Gaither, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, noted that investors are increasingly focused on policy credibility and consistency.

"What investors are responding to today is clarity, clear rules, credible reforms, and a seriousness of purpose. Nigeria's message is increasingly one of discipline and opportunity, and that matters in a global economy seeking actively for stability and predictability," he stated.