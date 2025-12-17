Nigeria: Tinubu, Supreme Court, Others Mourn Ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Supreme Court, and the National Judicial Council (NJC) have commiserated with the family of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

President Tinubu expressed deep sadness upon learning of the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Tanko, 71, from Bauchi State, died on Tuesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the late Justice Tanko as an eminent legal mind, a disciplined administrator, and a dedicated public servant who devoted most of his life to upholding justice and strengthening the judiciary.

The President noted that the deceased's career on the Bench, which culminated in his appointment as CJN, was marked by integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Also, the Supreme Court in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande, said, "The Supreme Court of Nigeria announces with profound sorrow the passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko, the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria, who died in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 16th December, 2025, at the age of 72 years.

"Justice Tanko's tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022 was marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the fair administration of justice.

"His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers, and citizens alike, as his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria's legal landscape."

NJC's Secretary, Ahmed Saleh, in a statement on Tuesday, said that, "The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, commiserates with the family of the retired Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, who passed on today at 71 years.

Northern Governors Mourn As Ex-CJN Muhammad Dies In Saudi Arabia

The chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who passed away at the age of 71 in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, described the passing of the former Chief Justice as a significant loss to Nigeria, particularly to the judiciary and the legal profession.

In a statement by his director general on press affairs, Isma'ila Uba Misilli, yesterday, Governor Yahaya said the news was received with profound sadness, noting that Justice Muhammad was a distinguished jurist whose life was defined by integrity, humility and commitment to justice.

According to the governor, throughout his judicial career, Justice Muhammad upheld the highest ideals of the Bench, demonstrating fairness, courage and deep respect for the rule of law.

He added that as Chief Justice of Nigeria, the late jurist discharged his duties with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire generations of legal practitioners.

The NSGF chairman extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Bauchi State, as well as members of the judiciary, praying Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.