Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Gets Boost in Security With 13 Armoured Vehicles From Police

In a bid to enhance security in the state, the Nigeria Police Force has handed over 13 armoured vehicles to the Kebbi State Government.

The ceremony, held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello Sani, who stated that the vehicles were deployed to the state by the Force Headquarters, Abuja, following directives from the Inspector-General of Police.

"The gesture is a token of appreciation for the Kebbi State Government's consistent support for security agencies in the fight against crime and insecurity," CP Sani said.

The vehicles, delivered in two batches, comprise six armoured operational vehicles, one truck, and six armoured Special Intervention Squad (SIS) vehicles, all fully equipped to bolster police operations in volatile areas and strengthen overall security in the State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Governor Nasir Idris expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police for the gesture, describing it as timely and suitable for deployment to flashpoints across the state.

"The armoured vehicles represent a clear fulfillment of the directives issued by President Tinubu to the IGP," Governor Idris said.

He commended the Nigeria Police, the military, and other security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to the state, and assured continued support for their operations.

The governor directed security agencies to collaborate with the Adviser on Security, Colonel Riba (rtd), and relevant officers to deploy the vehicles to critical areas, particularly boundary communities with Zamfara and Niger states.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration's commitment to working with security agencies to ensure peace and prosperity in Kebbi State, saying, "My prayer is to see the people of Kebbi State sleep with their two eyes closed."