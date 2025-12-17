Africa: Trump Expands U.S. Travel Restrictions to 15 More Countries, Majority in Africa

Nairobi — President Donald Trump has expanded United States travel restrictions to cover an additional 15 countries, the majority of them in Africa, in a move that is set to further strain U.S.-Africa relations and disrupt travel, education and business links across the continent.

Of the 15 newly added countries, 11 are in Africa: Angola, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The move reflects a growing pattern in which African nations are disproportionately targeted by U.S. immigration controls.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The others are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Tonga, and Tonga.

The restrictions imposed on this group are classified as partial, meaning they affect certain visa categories and travelers rather than a blanket ban.

With the update, Africa now accounts for the largest share of countries affected by U.S. entry restrictions under the Trump administration.

The White House said the decision is aimed at "strengthening national security through common-sense restrictions based on data," citing what it described as persistent deficiencies in screening, vetting and information-sharing systems in the affected countries.

"The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom the United States lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose, garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives," the proclamation released by the White House says.

Beyond the newly listed countries, the proclamation maintains full entry restrictions on nationals from 12 previously designated high-risk states: Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also adds full restrictions on Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria, following what U.S. officials describe as recent security assessments.

In addition, individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents are now subject to full entry limitations.

Two countries -- Laos and Sierra Leone -- have been upgraded from partial to full restrictions, while Burundi, Cuba, Togo and Venezuela remain under partial limits.

In a rare reversal, the administration lifted nonimmigrant visa restrictions on Turkmenistan, citing "significant progress" in cooperation with U.S. authorities, though immigrant entry restrictions remain in place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The proclamation provides exemptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes, and individuals whose entry is deemed to serve U.S. national interests.