Zimbabwe Hit By Partial U.S. Travel Ban As Trump Expands Entry Restrictions

Zimbabweans travelling to the United States will face new restrictions after US President Donald Trump expanded a controversial travel ban adding more countries to a list of nations subject to tighter entry controls.

The White House said the measures, which take effect on 1 January, are intended "to protect the security of the United States" by addressing what it described as weaknesses in overseas screening and vetting systems.

Zimbabwe is among 15 countries placed under partial restrictions alongside Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia. While the move stops short of a full ban, it is expected to affect certain categories of travellers and visa applicants.

Five countries, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria have been added to the full-entry ban list.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

People travelling on Palestinian Authority-issued or endorsed travel documents are also barred from entering the US.

In announcing the changes, Trump said tougher controls were necessary because of high visa overstay rates, unreliable civil records, corruption and security risks in some countries.

US officials also cited a lack of cooperation by some governments in accepting deported nationals.

The decision follows the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend an incident the White House has pointed to as underlining its security concerns.

For Zimbabwe, the partial restrictions raise fresh uncertainty for travellers, students and businesspeople with links to the US although details of which visa categories will be most affected have not been fully outlined.

This marks the third time Mr Trump has imposed a travel ban. During his first term, a similar policy introduced in 2017 triggered widespread protests and legal challenges but was later upheld by the US Supreme Court.

The White House said the restrictions would remain in place until affected countries demonstrate "credible improvements" in identity management, information-sharing and cooperation with US immigration authorities.

A number of exemptions will apply. Lawful permanent residents of the US, many existing visa holders, diplomats and athletes attending major international sporting events will not be affected.

Officials also said case-by-case waivers would be available where travel is deemed to be in the national interest.

Alongside Zimbabwe, countries facing partial restrictions include Angola, Malawi, Senegal, Tanzania and Venezuela. Nations subject to full entry bans now include Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Somalia, Sudan and Syria among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe U.S., Canada and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Zimbabweans with plans to travel to the US in the new year, the announcement signals tougher scrutiny and the possibility of further hurdles as Washington tightens its immigration stance once again.