Nigeria: Nationwide Protest - Tinubu Meets With NLC Leaders

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday night, met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with the hope of shelving a nationwide NLC protest scheduled for today.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, led the labour leaders to the meeting on Tuesday night at the State House, Abuja.

When asked by reporters after the meeting if the protest would still proceed as scheduled, Mr Ajaero did not provide a direct response.

"If I'm insisting (on proceeding with the strike), I'm not insisting. I will communicate to you. It is not an organisation that one person rules. Let's go back now. You have a meeting of labour and the governor's forum. We'll go back to the drawing board and digest all that Mr President said to us, and move forward from there," the NLC leader said.

He said the NLC leadership would meet early on Wednesday to take a decision.

"We came for consultation with the president, and we are finished. So, we have to go back to our meeting and then continue tomorrow. By tomorrow, we will get the outcome," he said.

The NLC is expected to announce early on Wednesday if the protest would proceed or not.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman of the APC governors' forum, Hope Uzodimma; Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo; Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris and the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.