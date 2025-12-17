Nigeria: The Cabal Made Buhari Lock His Room Against Me - Aisha

Abuja — Former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, has said her husband, late President Muhammadu Buhari, suffered from long history of malnutrition, which affected his health when he was the president.

She also said some powerful individuals, who were working with the president, polluted his mind against her to the extent that the former president started locking the door to his room to prevent her from having access to it.

These among others were contained in the book, "From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, " written by Dr. Charles Omole and launched on Monday, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The book quoted the former president's wife saying her husband's 2017 health crisis did not originate as a mysterious ailment or a covert plot.

According to her, it started with the loss of a routine; 'my nutrition,' which she described as a pattern of meals and suppliments she had long overseen in Kaduna before they moved into Aso Villa.

The book further said: "When the presidency's machinery took over their private lives, she says, she sat with his close personal staff (the physician, the CSO, the housekeeper) and even the Director-General of the DSS in a final meeting. She explained the plan: daily, at specific hours, cups and bowls with tailored vitamin powders and oils, a touch of protein here, a change to cereals there. Elderly bodies require gentle, consistent support."

It added: 'We are sitting for the first and the last,' she remembers saying. 'He doesn't have a chronic illness. At this age, you care for them like a child, immune systems are not the same. Add this, remove that. Keep him on schedule. She explained to them her husband's long battle with malnutrition symptoms and how she hasd been using suppliments to balance his dietary intake for many years.

"Then, in her account, came the gossip and the fear mongering. These same personal staff began planting ideas and suspicions into her husband's mind. 'They said I wanted to kill him.' She sounds more wounded than angry when she recalls it, but the decisions that followed were not neutral.

"Perhaps these were not ordinary actions, she wondered. "My husband believed them, for a week or so," she says. 'He started locking his room, changed small habits.' And the kitchen, the heart of the routine, went off script. Meals were delayed or missed, the suppliments (used for years, she says) were stopped."

It was stated that Buhari, who was a slender man and rarely ate much, even in better times, began to lose weight. 'For a year, he did not have lunch,' Aisha says.

"He maintained a routine. They mismanaged his meals.' Aisha claims her husband had a long history of malnutrition, and for over six years before he entered the villa. She carefully managed his diet; vitamins here, nutrient suppliments there. As a result, a routine was well established and effective. These measures kept him strong and healthy.

"However, she said she was told Buhari was now "State Property" and not just her personal husband; consequently, her regime was overruled, and his Villa personal team (and their backers) went on a frolic of their own."

Aisha Buhari said her husband was not poisoned as alleged in some quarters and that there was no exotic fever lurking in air vents but his problem was that his nutrition was compromised and badly managed.

She said when Buhari was rushed to London, the doctors prescribed an even stronger regime of supplements than what she had been giving him.