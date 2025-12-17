Ghana: Forestry Commission Records Progress in Fight Against Illegal Mining in Forest Reserves

The Forestry Commission (FC) has made significant strides in combating illegal mining (galamsey) within forest reserves through sustained nationwide law enforcement operations, the Commission's Chief Executive, Dr Hugh C. Brown, has revealed.

Speaking at the FC's end-of-year press briefing in Accra on Monday, Dr Brown reviewed the Commission's 2025 operations and highlighted achievements in protecting forest resources. He noted that the FC had worked to control and reduce illegal mining in 50 forest reserves across Ghana.

At the start of the year, nine forest reserves were seriously affected by illegal mining. However, through joint operations with security agencies and other stakeholders, these zones had been reclaimed from illegal miners as of December 10, 2025.

Currently, the Forestry Commission classifies forest reserves into three zones based on the level of mining activity: 10 orange zones, 29 yellow zones, and 11 green zones, reflecting improved control and ongoing monitoring efforts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

"These results demonstrate that consistent enforcement and coordinated action can yield real progress in the fight against illegal mining," Dr Brown stated. He revealed that 453 illegal miners were arrested during the year, and the Commission had secured court orders to confiscate mining equipment used in degrading forest reserves, signaling the government's commitment to curbing the menace.

The Chief Executive explained that the Commission's gains were driven by a four-pronged strategy implemented with the support of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. This strategy focused on:

Strengthened law enforcement, Stakeholder engagement and public sensitisation, Promotion of alternative livelihoods for affected communities, and Reclamation and reforestation of degraded forest lands.

Dr Brown stressed that collaboration with the police and military had enhanced enforcement capacity, but the violent nature of illegal mining made the welfare and protection of officers an urgent priority.

He reaffirmed the Forestry Commission's commitment to safeguarding Ghana's forest reserves and called for sustained public support to preserve the nation's natural resources for future generations.