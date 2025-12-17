Nigeria: Govt Inspects Victor Attah Airport, Targets Full Int'l Operations

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside members of a Federal Government Technical Committee, has conducted an on-the-spot inspection of facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, as part of the ongoing process to upgrade the airport to full international status.

Keyamo's Special Adviser On Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said to fast-track the inspection process, the delegation was divided into three technical groups, with each group touring the terminal building, the aerodrome and control tower and the runway/airside facilities.

Moshood said Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State ensured a seamless and well-coordinated visit throughout the inspection.

The statement reads: "The inspection exercise, coordinated under the leadership of Minister had a strong delegation comprising the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Yakubu Kofarmata; Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo; Director, Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ahmed Tijani; Director of Aerodrome, NCAA, Engr Godwin Balang, alongside other senior officials of the Ministry and relevant aviation agencies.

"At the conclusion of the exercise, the Minister and members of the high-level team expressed strong satisfaction with the quality, scope and pace of work delivered by the Akwa Ibom State Government under Pastor Umo. Particular commendation was given to the airport's design, which enables it to operate as a full aviation hub, seamlessly processing passengers from domestic to international connections.

"At the conclusion of the exercise, the Minister and members of the high-level team expressed strong satisfaction with the quality, scope and pace of work delivered by the Akwa Ibom State Government under Pastor Umo. Particular commendation was given to the airport's design, which enables it to operate as a full aviation hub, seamlessly processing passengers from domestic to international connections.

"From the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility to the ultra-modern terminal infrastructure, the Victor Attah International Airport reflects world-class standards, positioning Uyo as an emerging aviation hub with significant potential for improved connectivity, increased investment, and sustained economic growth.

"In his remarks, the Minister disclosed that a technical committee has already been constituted to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of the project. He further directed that members of the committee should mobilise to site from the first week of January 2026 to assiduously fast-track all outstanding actions towards the successful upgrade of the airport to full international operations."