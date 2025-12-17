Nigeria: Senator Buba Mourns Ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad, Hails Judicial Legacy

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Senator Shehu Umar Buba (APC, Bauchi South), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

In a press statement, the lawmaker commiserated with the family of the late jurist, the government, and the people of Bauchi State, describing his passing as a painful loss to the nation and the judiciary.

Senator Buba, whose constituency overlaps the deceased's area of origin, said that the constituents were consoled by Justice Muhammad's enduring legacy of "hard work, honesty, and dedication."

The Senator described Justice Muhammad as a jurist whose tenure was marked by a strong commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the fair administration of justice.

"His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers and citizens alike, as his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria's legal landscape," the statement noted.

Senator Buba extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian judiciary, and the immediate family, praying that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Justice Muhammad was called to the Bar in 1981 and rose steadily through the judicial ranks, serving as a Judge of the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022.

Muhammad served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022 on the grounds of ill health. He died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, just weeks before his 72nd birthday.