Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Super Eagles Camp Swells to 26 As Chukwueze Arrives

Nigeria's Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco rose to 26 players with the arrival of winger Samuel Chukwueze on Tuesday.
The Super Eagles camp officially opened on Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, as final preparations for the continental championship commenced.
Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie are in camp, alongside defenders and midfielders who reported earlier and are participating fully in training.
Attackers Ademola Lookman, Paul Onuachu, Cyril Dessers and Akor Adams are also present, intensifying competition for places in the final squad.
Striker Victor Osimhen and winger Moses Simon are still expected, as they conclude club commitments ahead of the tournament.
Wednesday's programme includes a gym session at 11 a.m. and an evening training session by 5 p.m., as preparations intensify.
Full list of 26 players in camp
Francis Uzoho
Stanley Nwabali
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
Amas Obasogie
Semi Ajayi
Ademola Lookman
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Igho Ogbu
Tochukwu Nnadi
Zaidu Sanusi
Paul Onuachu
Frank Onyeka
Calvin Bassey
Alex Iwobi
Wilfred Ndidi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Cyril Dessers
Akor Adams
Chidera Ejuke
Raphael Onyedika
Ryan Alebiosu
Salim Fago
Chidozie Awaziem
Usman Mohammed
Samuel Chukwueze
Players expected soon
Victor Osimhen
Moses Simon.
(NAN)