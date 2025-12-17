Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Super Eagles Camp Swells to 26 As Chukwueze Arrives

17 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco rose to 26 players with the arrival of winger Samuel Chukwueze on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles camp officially opened on Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, as final preparations for the continental championship commenced.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie are in camp, alongside defenders and midfielders who reported earlier and are participating fully in training.

Attackers Ademola Lookman, Paul Onuachu, Cyril Dessers and Akor Adams are also present, intensifying competition for places in the final squad.

Striker Victor Osimhen and winger Moses Simon are still expected, as they conclude club commitments ahead of the tournament.

Wednesday's programme includes a gym session at 11 a.m. and an evening training session by 5 p.m., as preparations intensify.

Full list of 26 players in camp

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

Paul Onuachu

Frank Onyeka

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Wilfred Ndidi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Cyril Dessers

Akor Adams

Chidera Ejuke

Raphael Onyedika

Ryan Alebiosu

Salim Fago

Chidozie Awaziem

Usman Mohammed

Samuel Chukwueze

Players expected soon

Victor Osimhen

Moses Simon.

