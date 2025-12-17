Nigerian Labour Congress Says Protest Continues Despite Meeting With Tinubu

17 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman and Fiyinfoluwa Ikuomola

Addressing reporters at the Labour house on Wednesday, the NLC President Joe Ajaero, said the protest would hold as planned.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said it will continue with today's scheduled protest despite Tuesday's meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu met the leadership of the labour union late on Tuesday with the hope of shelving the nationwide protest.

