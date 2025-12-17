Nigeria: Tinubu's Wife Disburses N200,000 Each to 250 Ebonyi Vulnerable, Elderly Persons

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has disbursed the sum of N200,000 each to 250 vulnerable persons and elderly citizens aged 65 and above in Ebonyi State in the Renowned Hope Initiative, (RHI) Social Investment Programme Elder Support Scheme.

Senator Tinubu who made the disbursement at the Banquet Hall, Old Government House Abakaliki, the state capital, said that the scheme is to support 250 venerable and elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 9500.

Mrs Tinubu represented by the wife of the Ebonyi State governor, Mrs Uzoamaka Nwifuru, said that others included in the financial support were the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), defence and police veterans to enhance their well-being.

She noted that the financial support is done with the approval of the Governing Board of Renewed Hope Initiative, adding that each state of the federation will receive the sum of N50 million including FCT and the BOWA. "As we approach the festive season, it is crucial to emphasise the importance of prioritizing our elderly citizens in our initiative.

"The third edition of Renewed Hope Initiative, Elderly Supports scheme, embodies our ongoing efforts to ensure that our elderly citizens live with dignity, joy in a nation that genuinely cares for its own.

Since the inception of this administration in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative has made it a tradition to celebrate our senior citizens every December in recognition of their valuable contributions to nation building.

"Through this scheme, we have continued to express our gratitude and care for the men and women who have labored to build the Nigeria we are all proud to be part of. They have worked difficult paths so that the younger generation may have smooth roads to travel. It is therefore our moral duty and indeed our joy to ensure that they live their old age years in comfort, good health and dignity.

"My advice to our senior citizens is to do all that is possible to find joy in your old age. Let us also find purpose in community, compassion and care. Let us remember that aging, aging gratefully is not just about longevity but about being surrounded by love, support and respect. I encourage you to continue playing your part by staying healthy and active," she said.

The wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, represented by the team lead, Better Health for Rural Women, Internally Displaced Persons Foundation, BERWO, Prof Nkechi Echiagu said that the foundation has touched so many lives.

"The women and men of Ebony State, the elderly, are so happy. This programme has added life to their years and we are not taking that for granted. Ebonyi people have enjoyed this for two years and we pray that it continues. And for the elderly here, I am begging that you live your good lives.

"The old people are not forgotten people. Please find joy in your old age, no matter what you're going through. Remember, God is always there," she added.