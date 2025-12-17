Nigeria: Federal University Lokoja Appoints Professor Ibileye As 4th Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has announced the appointment of Professor Gbenga Ibileye as the fourth Vice Chancellor of the University.

The appointment is effective from February 15, 2026.

The Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Dr Rebecca Aimiohu Okojie, announced that the appointment was approved by the Governing Council, chaired by Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdallah, following a transparent, merit-based, and highly competitive selection process.

Okojie said Prof. Ibileye emerged after an extensive interview exercise involving eleven (11) distinguished professors, who were shortlisted after a series of rigorous screenings, interactions, and evaluations in line with extant guidelines for the appointment of principal officers in Nigerian federal universities.

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, who scored a total of 91.9 and came first in that order, will take over from the incumbent, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, whose tenure has been widely acknowledged as one of the most impactful in the history of the University.

"Professor Akinwumi's administration recorded remarkable achievements in the areas of academic culture consolidation, infrastructural development, expansion of academic programmes, staff and student welfare, institutional stability, and enhanced national relevance of the University," the statement said.

The Council commended all candidates who participated in the process for their professionalism and dedication, while assuring the University community of its continued commitment to transparency, due process, and excellence in governance.