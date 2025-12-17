Nigeria: Pastor Chris Okafor Weds Hearthrob Amid Protest From Nollywood Actress

Grace Nation Pastor, Chris Okafor, exchanged the nuptial vow with his hearthrob on Tuesday without a hitch despite the viral outburst from Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala.

Family and friends turned out en masse to celebrate the union, silencing the actress's viral claims that the cleric "must marry" her instead.

The well-attended event, which took place in Lekki, Lagos, stood in sharp contrast to the online controversy that had dominated social media in recent weeks, following a series of viral videos and allegations by the actress against the pastor.

Despite the allegations -- which ranged from claims of a past romantic relationship, to reported demands that Pastor Okafor must buy her a house, the wedding proceeded without disruption, drawing a visibly strong show of support from the pastor's inner circle.