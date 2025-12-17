Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: Alleged Ineligible Players - 'Don't Try to Win Through Back Door', DR Congo Warns NFF, Super Eagles

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reacted strongly to Nigeria's petition to FIFA over allegations that the Leopards fielded ineligible players during their 2026 World Cup playoff clash, warning the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against seeking victory off the pitch.

The reaction followed confirmation by the NFF that it had formally written to FIFA, challenging the eligibility of some Congolese players who featured in the playoff encounter that ended Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles on penalties in November to secure Africa's place in the Intercontinental Playoffs.

In a post shared on the national team's official X (formerly Twitter) account, DR Congo dismissed the allegations and accused Nigeria of attempting to overturn the result through administrative means.

"If you can't win on the pitch, don't try to win from the back door. The World Cup must be played with dignity and confidence -- not with legal tricks. Bring it on," the post read.

Nigeria's petition is reportedly based on claims that several DR Congo players who switched national allegiance may not have fully complied with eligibility requirements under FIFA rules. Central to the allegations is the issue of dual nationality, which DR Congo's laws do not recognise.

Confirming the protest, NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said Nigeria had formally raised concerns with FIFA over possible violations of nationality regulations.

"We're waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have a dual citizenship or nationality. Wan-Bissaka has a European passport, there are some of them that have French passports, some of them Dutch passports," Sanusi said. "The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition."

Sanusi added that FIFA's earlier clearance of the players was based on information submitted by DR Congo, which Nigeria believes may not have fully reflected the situation.

"That's why FIFA cleared them. FIFA rules say once you have passports of your country, you're eligible, as far as FIFA is concerned," he explained. "But our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them."

Nigerian football journalists share differing views

As FIFA considers the petition, Nigerian football journalists have expressed sharply divided opinions on the strength of Nigeria's case.

Veteran journalist Oma Akatugba questioned the likelihood of success, noting that the protest was initially filed by Cameroon before Nigeria joined.

"There's a rumour flying around that DR Congo may be disqualified from the FIFA World Cup playoffs because they fielded ineligible players. How true is that? Yes, the rumour is true," Akatugba said in a video shared on Instagram. "Who filed the petition? It was Cameroon. Nigeria, having lost to DR Congo in the final, saw it as an opportunity and latched onto it."

Akatugba argued that FIFA's focus is limited to sporting eligibility rather than domestic nationality laws.

"What FIFA concerns itself with is whether players, as at the time they played, presented that country's passport," he said. "Did the players present a DR Congo passport when they played? Yes. So how they are ineligible is beyond me."

He added, "FIFA clearance only confirms sporting eligibility. FIFA does not issue passports. FIFA does not control immigration or citizenship timelines. Based on this, I don't think Nigeria has a strong case."

However, another respected journalist, Osasu Obayuwana, expressed a contrasting view, suggesting serious consequences could follow for DR Congo.

Responding to a question on X comparing the situation to the Emilio Nsue case involving Equatorial Guinea, Obayuwana wrote: "Knowing what I know, Nigeria has a very strong case. DR Congo are in big trouble."

FIFA has yet to issue an official statement on the petition. Should the world football governing body rule in Nigeria's favour, the Super Eagles could be reinstated into contention for the Intercontinental Playoffs, provided the matches have not already been concluded.