Nigeria: NMDPRA CEO Denies Responding to Dangote's Fund Mismanagement Claims

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed has disowned a statement circulating in the media and on social platforms in which he was quoted as responding to allegations levelled against him by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

In a disclaimer issued on Wednesday, Ahmed stated that the purported response did not emanate from him, describing the statement in which he explained how he funded his children's education as false and unauthorised.

"My attention has been drawn to a purported response I was said to have made on the recent allegations against my person. I hereby state categorically that the so-called statement did not emanate from me," he said.

The NMDPRA boss was reacting to allegations made by Dangote, who recently accused him of spending about $5 million on the secondary school education of his children in Switzerland, an amount Dangote said raised serious questions about possible misuse of public funds and abuse of office.

Dangote, Africa's richest man and head of the Dangote Group, made the claims amid ongoing tensions between his business interests, particularly in the oil and gas downstream sector and regulatory authorities.

He alleged that the funds used for the overseas education of the NMDPRA CEO's children were inconsistent with the known earnings of a public officer, calling for scrutiny by relevant anti-corruption agencies.

However, in his clarification, Ahmed said he deliberately chose not to engage in public exchanges despite what he described as "wild and spurious allegations."

"While I am aware of the wild and spurious allegations made against me and my family and the frenzy it has generated, as a regulator of a sensitive industry, I have opted not to engage in public brickbat," he stated.

Ahmed further disclosed that the matter has now been taken to a formal investigative institution by the accuser, expressing confidence that the process would allow for an objective examination of the claims.

"Thankfully, the person behind the allegations has taken it to a formal investigative institution. I believe that would provide an opportunity to dispassionately distill the issues and to clear my name," he said.

Dangote had on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, SAN, calling for Ahmed's arrest, investigation, and prosecution for allegedly living above his means as a public officer.

The petition, addressed to the ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, alleged that Ahmed "spent without evidence of lawful means of income amounting to over $5 million for the education of his four children" in Switzerland. It provided the children's names, schools, and specific amounts for verification.

Dangote cited Section 19 of the ICPC Act, which empowers the Commission to investigate and prosecute corrupt practices, noting that a successful prosecution could result in a five-year jail term without an option of fine.

He urged the ICPC to act decisively, stressing that he remained available to provide evidence supporting his allegations.