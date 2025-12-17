Nigeria: Senate Confirms 3 Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees

The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointments of three nominees of President Bola Tinubu as non-career ambassadors following the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the committee's report, which indicated that the nominees had been thoroughly screened and found suitable for appointment based on their qualifications, experience, conduct and knowledge of international diplomacy.

The confirmed nominees are Latif Kayode Kolawole-Are (Ogun State), Aminu Muhammadu Delhatu (Jigawa State) and Emmanuel Ayodele Oke (Oyo State).

Earlier in plenary, the Senate Leader moved a motion to step down items one and two on the Order Paper to enable relevant committees to finalize their reports, while the Senate proceeded to consider item three relating to the ambassadorial nominations. The motion was seconded and unanimously adopted through a voice vote.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Sani Bello (Niger North), said the committee was satisfied with the nominees' character, competence and readiness to represent Nigeria abroad.

According to him, the nominees demonstrated wide exposure and in-depth understanding of diplomatic engagements during the screening exercise. "The committee therefore recommends that the Senate confirms the nominations of the three nominees as non-career ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

The motion for the consideration of the report was seconded by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), after which the Senate resolved into the Committee of the Whole to deliberate on the recommendations. Each nomination was subsequently subjected to a voice vote and unanimously approved.

Announcing the outcome, Senate President Godswill Akpabio formally confirmed the appointments and congratulated the nominees on their successful confirmation.

He also commended the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the entire Senate for the expeditious handling of the screening process.

The Senate President further congratulated President Bola Tinubu for what he described as appointing "square pegs in square holes," expressing confidence that the newly confirmed ambassadors would strengthen Nigeria's diplomatic relations and advance the country's foreign policy objectives.