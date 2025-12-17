Nigeria: NCAA Directs Airlines to Provide Fare Filings Amid Rising Passenger Complaints

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has ordered domestic airlines to submit their fare filings to the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation.

Specifically, the authority warned that inconsistencies could result in sanctions.

The move, Vanguard gathered, comes as complaints from passengers escalate, citing flight cancellations, delays and alleged ticket resale at inflated prices.

Speaking during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja, Mr. Michael Achimugu, NCAA's Director of Consumer Protection and Public Relations, said reports showed some fares exceeding N500,000 without any corresponding rise in statutory taxes or fees.

He insisted that airlines must ensure their submitted fares reflect actual selling prices and stressed that violations would attract strict regulatory action.

"The level of disruption we have seen is unacceptable. Passengers have faced avoidable delays and cancellations, and in some cases, tickets have been resold at inflated rates. Airlines must be accountable," Achimugu said.

He revealed that the NCAA had carried out inspections and sting operations across multiple airports, uncovering irregular ticketing practices, poor communication with passengers and slow refund processing.

Achimugu warned that persistent offenders could face penalties of up to N100 million.

Representatives from the airlines acknowledged challenges with refund processing and blamed third-party ticketing agents and payment platforms. They pledged to improve communication, provide timely refunds and ensure passengers are informed promptly during disruptions.