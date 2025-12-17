Nigeria: Gov Lawal Appoints New VC for Zamfara State University

17 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Abdullahi Tsafe as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara (ZAMSUT) for a single term of five years.

Announcing the development, the Secretary to the State Government Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada explained that the appointment followed the recommendations of the University's Governing Council.

Professor Tsafe, a distinguished academic, earned his Doctorate of Philosophy Degree in 2006 and was elevated to the rank of Professor in 2013 by Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

He has held several administrative positions, including Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Life Sciences at UDUS, and has served as a visiting Professor at ZAMSUT since 2018, where he currently serves as Dean of the Faculty of Science.

Governor Lawal anticipates the appointee to bring his vast experience and expertise to bear in taking ZAMSUT to greater heights, in line with the administration's commitment to education and academic excellence.

