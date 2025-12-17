Nigeria: Don Tasks Nurses On Care Duty, Emotion Management

A Professor of Nursing Science, Simeon Okubiyi has tasked nurses on the need to embrace caring and emotional management to achieve effective practice.

Delivering a paper titled, "Embracing the Art of Caring: Pathway to Effective Nursing," during the 1st professional induction and convocation ceremony at the Mercy College of Nursing Sciences, Iwara-Iwo, Osun State, Prof. Olubiyi, emphasised that caring significantly influences both the physiological and psychological well-being of patients.

The University of Ilorin lecturer said, "While caring is central to nursing, the sustainability of caring practices depends on the nurse's ability to care for themselves."

Prof. Olubiyi asserted that embracing the art of caring is essential for the identity and practice of nursing, blending scientific knowledge with compassion, emotional presence, and ethical responsibility.

According to him, caring elevates nursing from a set of tasks to a meaningful, human-centered profession, noting that it is not merely a "soft skill" but a necessary clinical competency integral to ethical mandates outlined in the ICN Code of Ethics.

He stated that caring involves emotional labor, as nurses often confront suffering and distress, adding that "therefore, the ability to maintain compassion while managing personal emotions is critical."

He urged nurses to advocate for patients' needs and rights, serving as a vital bridge between patients, families, and healthcare teams to ensure that decisions reflect the best interests of patients.

Mrs. Elizabeth Bamigbade, the Provost of Mercy College of Nursing Sciences, urged the graduating nurses to listen attentively to the suffering of patients and provide comprehensive care. She acknowledged the academic achievements of the nursing students, reporting successful exam results across different sets, indicating a strong foundational education.

Bamigbade said, "As you embark on your nursing career, remember the essence of our duty and embrace the humanity of every individual who crosses your path."

She encouraged nurses to recognize that each patient has a unique story, filled with fears, hopes, and dreams, and to provide care that encompasses emotional and spiritual aspects alongside physical healing.