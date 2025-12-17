Ghana: NSS Re-Opens Registration Portal for Eligible Service Personnel

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a final one-week reopening of its registration portal for the 2025/2026 service year, giving eligible prospective personnel the opportunity to resolve outstanding issues before the portal is permanently closed.

The portal, reopened on Monday, December 15, 2025, will close on Monday, December 22, 2025, with Saturday, December 20, added as an extra access day to ensure inclusivity.

The Director-General of the NSA, Ms Ruth Dela Seddoh, disclosed at a media briefing in Accra that the reopening is strictly limited and targeted. It is intended only for personnel who were rejected by their posted institutions with official release letters and those unable to complete regional validation due to genuine challenges. She emphasised that the window is not open for fresh registrations, urging eligible individuals to take advantage of the opportunity judiciously.

Ms Seddoh provided an update on the registration process, noting that the 2025/2026 national service registration officially commenced on October 8, 2025, following a press briefing a day earlier. The initial registration deadline of October 15 was extended to October 24 after stakeholder consultations to promote inclusiveness. Despite further extensions, including a final deadline of December 12, the portal had to close to enable timely deployments, accurate record-keeping, elimination of ghost names, and allowance payments.

She identified data mismatches between tertiary institution records and the National Identification Authority (NIA) database as a major challenge, often due to discrepancies in names and dates of birth arising from past administrative decisions such as un-gazetted name changes or altered birth dates for mature entry students.

To address these issues, the NSA partnered with the NIA and Ghana Publishing Company to set up temporary desks at the Authority's headquarters for resolving Ghana Card and gazette-related issues.

Beyond technical challenges, Ms Seddoh noted delays caused by personnel declining private sector postings in favour of limited public sector slots, failure to complete validation after reporting to duty, and misrepresentation by individuals seeking reposting without valid documentation.