Ghana: Domestic Tourism Generates Gh¢6.6bn in 2023, Attracts 15.4m Visitors - Gss

Ghana recorded 15.4 million domestic visitors in 2023, generating an estimated GH¢6.6 billion for the economy, according to the 2023 Domestic and Outbound Tourism Survey (DOPS) Report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The survey, which covered 18,500 households nationwide, revealed that domestic tourism is largely driven by social and cultural activities, particularly funerals and visits to friends and relatives, accounting for over 70% of same-day trips and about 80% of overnight visits.

Out of the total visitors, 8.8 million undertook overnight trips, while 6.6 million were same-day visitors. Women represented a higher proportion of travellers, comprising 55% (4.8 million) of overnight visitors, with female participation consistently higher throughout the year.

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, Government Statistician, said the findings highlight the growing importance of domestic tourism, supported by initiatives such as "December in Ghana", the proposed 24-hour economy, and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report showed that the 25-44 age group dominated both same-day (42%) and overnight trips (36%), indicating that economically active adults are the primary drivers of domestic tourism.

In terms of destinations, the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions attracted the highest number of same-day visitors, while Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions led in overnight stays. Popular tourist sites included Aburi Botanical Gardens, Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kintampo Waterfalls, and Kumasi Zoological Gardens.

Total spending by domestic visitors reached GH¢6.6 billion, with same-day visitors contributing GH¢1.8 billion and overnight visitors GH¢4.8 billion. Greater Accra recorded the highest on-trip expenditure, reflecting its economic dominance, while the Northern regions recorded comparatively lower spending.

Dr. Iddrisu emphasised the need to organise and maximise the benefits of domestic tourism, calling on the government to improve road quality, signage, safety, rest facilities, and bus service standards, and to support festivals, markets, heritage sites, accommodation, and cultural businesses.

He added that efforts should focus on converting socially driven trips into structured opportunities that generate more value, create jobs, and promote balanced regional development.