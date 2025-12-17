Ghana: Ban Raw Rubber Exports to Save Local Industry - WRHC Urges Govt

The Western Regional House of Chiefs (WRHC) has renewed its call on government to impose a total ban on the export of raw rubber, arguing that partial restrictions will not address the challenges facing the domestic rubber industry.

The President of the House, Nana Kobina Nkestia V, said the continued export of raw rubber, particularly from the Western Region, Ghana's leading rubber-producing area, runs contrary to the government's own policies on value addition, job creation and local content development.

He mentioned that proposals to merely restrict exports would continue to undermine local processing and derail the country's industrialisation agenda.

Speaking at a general meeting of the House in Sekondi, Nana Nkestia said chiefs in the region were united in demanding a complete prohibition on the export of natural rubber in its raw form.

"It was clearly stated in the 2026 Budget that the discussion was about natural rubber. However, the way the minister framed it suggested a restriction on the export of raw rubber. We are not asking for a restriction; we are asking for a total ban," he expatiated.

According to him, a full ban would ensure a steady supply of raw materials for local processors, revive struggling rubber-based industries and align with flagship government initiatives such as the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme and the 24-Hour Economy policy.

Nana Nkestia, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, noted that excessive exportation of raw rubber had deprived local processors of inputs.

He cited Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) in the Western Region, which he said had been forced to halve its workforce and reduce operations from three shifts to one due to shortages of raw materials.

He further revealed that a rubber processing company in the Central Region had shut down entirely because of a lack of raw rubber, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Actors of Ghana (ANRAG).

Although he acknowledged that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade and Industry had expressed support for government's decision to restrict raw rubber exports from 2026 and had pledged to assist in drafting the required Legislative Instrument (LI), Nana Nkestia insisted that restriction alone would not solve the problem.

"Exporting raw rubber directly contradicts the government's stated policy direction and undermines the domestic industry. If we are serious about industrialisation, then we must process our rubber here instead of exporting it in its raw state," he underlined.

He also called for stricter enforcement of existing laws governing the export of raw materials, arguing that Ghana's main challenge lay in weak implementation rather than a lack of policy.

"There are laws against exporting raw materials in their raw form. We must support government and work with them to ensure the regulatory framework functions effectively. This is not just for producing areas, but for the benefit of the entire country," Nana Nkestia stated.

Drawing parallels with the mining sector, he criticised what he described as a long-standing pattern of extracting resources from host regions without corresponding local processing or industrial development.

Supporting the call, Awulae Angamatuo Gyan, Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Area, said traditional authorities had engaged the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat on the issue for years.

"We have raised concerns about raw rubber exports for many years through engagements with relevant institutions. Although the results have been slow, we are hopeful that government's current position on restriction will be a stepping stone towards a full ban," he noted.

Also contributing, Awulae Attibrukusu, Paramount Chief of the Axim Traditional Area, welcomed government's intention to restrict exports but stressed the need for a unified regional position.

"As a region, we must come together and meet the relevant authorities to clearly state our resolve to have a total ban on raw rubber exports," he said.