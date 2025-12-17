Ghana: Yoruba Kingdom Confers Traditional Title On Pres Mahama

THE Ooni of Ife, His Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has conferred on President John Dramani Mahama the title 'Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source'.

The chieftaincy title, which translates as "A President who reorganises the global space for humanity", is in recognition of President Mahama's avowed commitment to multilateralism and the pursuit of a fair global order.

It is also in appreciation of Mr Mahama's consistent push for equity, cooperation and sustainable development on the world stage.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The honour is President Mahama's second Yoruba title conferred on him, having already been 'enstooled' as Aare Atolase of the Offa Kingdom, Kwara State, by Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye I in 2015.

Related Articles

Decorating President Mahama at a colourful ceremony in his palace in Ile-Ife, the traditional capital of the Yoruba people, on Monday, Oba Ojaja II described President Mahama as a "reformer".

According to him, the leadership President Mahama had brought to bear on governance transcends the shores of Ghana.

He said in the nearly one year that President Mahama has been in office in his second term, the economic and social narrative of Ghana has changed and the same was rubbing off on the continent.

"You have rearranged Ghana, you have reformed Ghana and by extension it has started spreading across the entire black race. You are a leader with so much refinement," Oba Ojaja II stated.

He said like the title connotes, President Mahama's leadership continues to reorganise the global space for humanity and expressed the hope that all persons and organisations associated with the Ghanaian leader would be reformed.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr Kola Adewusi, said the honour was in acknowledgement of President Mahama's contribution to peace and diplomacy in resolving global challenges, citing his mediation talks between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States.

He described President Mahama as "an addicted peacemaker... known for his tireless effort at resolving conflict and entrenching democracy globally".

Accepting the honour, President Mahama said it underscored the love Nigeria has for him and cemented the centuries-old relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On regional integration, President Mahama underscored the need for ECOWAS to continue engaging the three nations -- Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali -- which broke away to form the Alliance of Sahel States.

"Instead of ostracising them, let's work to continue to build a bridge between ECOWAS and our brothers in the Sahel and continue to encourage them to come back into the fold because our destinies are tied together," he said.