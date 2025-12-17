Ghana: KBGL Sharpens Poultry Farmers' Technical Skills

Kuipers Breeders Ghana Limited (KBGL), a leading player in the poultry hatchery and breeding industry, has launched a nationwide seminar initiative to enhance the technical skills of poultry farmers across Ghana.

The seminar series aims to equip both new and experienced farmers with practical knowledge and tools to improve flock management, productivity, and profitability.

The most recent seminars, held in Accra and Tamale under the theme "Master the Rearing, Own the Market", attracted farmers from across the country for hands-on training.

Addressing participants, KBGL General Manager, Mr. Moses Aidoo, emphasised the importance of correct rearing practices and reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to supporting farmers and growing the sector.

The event focused on best practices for managing birds from day-old chicks to point-of-lay hens. KBGL Managing Director, Mr. Jurjen Kuipers, highlighted that the seminar is part of the company's long-term strategy to strengthen Ghana's poultry industry.

"We are committed to strengthening the sector through knowledge transfer, access to quality inputs, and technical support for farmers," he said.

Hatchery Manager, Mr. Munyaradzi Chisvo, also addressed participants, stressing the importance of proper care from Day One, noting the direct link between early-stage management and lifetime productivity.

Founded in 2021, KBGL operates a modern hatchery in Amuyaokope, Sege, within the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region. With an annual production capacity of 20 to 30 million day-old chicks, the facility employs cutting-edge technology and strict biosecurity measures.

As part of the seminar, veterinary expert Dr. Harrison Chitsungo and the Kuipers After-Sales Team conducted a live demonstration on measuring chick temperatures using a Kuipers-branded thermometer, which participants received to reinforce hands-on learning.

Through local production, job creation, and capacity building, Kuipers Breeders Ghana continues to contribute significantly to Ghana's agricultural development and economic resilience.