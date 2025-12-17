Ghana: GWL, Fire Service Deepen Collaboration in Water Hydrant Use

The Accra West Regional Office of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has assured of strengthened collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service to improve access and usage of water hydrants during emergencies.

Regional Manager Francis Lamptey made the announcement during a meeting with Fire Service officials at Darkuman in Accra. The meeting also attracted Assistant Divisional Officers from Water Districts including Kasoa, Korle Bu, Mamprobi, Weija Gbawe, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Amasaman, Kaneshie, and Odorkor.

Mr. Lamptey explained that public backlash had arisen due to the Fire Service being unable to access certain hydrants during fire outbreaks. The engagement aims to strategise and tackle these challenges effectively.

He noted that the Accra West Region, established in 2005, serves about 155,439 customers out of a population of nearly 1.5 million, with approximately 90 per cent of water sourced from the Weija Dam, supplying about 191 water hydrants.

"The volume of water is directed into three zones and six districts, including Darkuman, Odorkor, Kaneshie, Dansoman North and South, and Mamprobi. While some areas such as Korle-Bu, Mamprobi, and Dansoman enjoy uninterrupted water supply, other districts experience rationing, causing fluctuations in hydrant water pressure," he stated.

Mr. Lamptey added that while the company has sufficient hydrants to support fire emergencies, some hydrants had been tampered with, obstructed by developments, or covered by structures, limiting accessibility.

Divisional Fire Officer Marsell Avadu commended GWL for the initiative, noting that the Fire Service heavily relies on hydrants for firefighting in Accra and other regional capitals, unlike districts that primarily depend on boreholes.

The collaboration underscores both organisations' commitment to public safety, ensuring effective fire response and efficient use of water resources.