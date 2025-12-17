Ghana: Prudential Bank Empowers Merchant Partners With Pos Training in Accra, Kumasi

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL), an indigenous bank, has embarked on a series of specialised training sessions for business owners, retail outlet managers, and shop attendants in Accra and Kumasi to equip them with the tools to maximise Point of Sale (POS) transactions and navigate operational challenges.

The sessions, attended by customers across the bank's corporate, institutional, commercial, and retail banking portfolio, also provided a platform for participants to give feedback on their experience with Prudential Bank's POS terminals.

Executive Head, Retail and Commercial Banking of the bank, Ebow Quayson, speaking at the Accra event, emphasised the bank's commitment to adding value to customers' businesses.

"As a bank, we believe in giving more to our customers. Using our POS terminals gives you great relief--your customers shop conveniently, and you mobilise funds quicker and safely. We encourage your clients to support the digital transformation drive and patronise our POS--it's a win-win for efficiency and customer satisfaction," he said.

The Head of Transactional Banking at PBL, Zibrim Mohammed, highlighted the need for security preparedness as fraud and cyberattacks spike during the holidays.

"We want to empower you to reduce, if not eliminate, these risks and ensure smooth transactions. In a world where technology is on the rise, we want to help you keep up," he noted.

Head of Commercial Banking, Frederick Adomako-Ansah, briefed attendees on Prudential Bank's broader range of products and services, encouraging merchants to explore options beyond POS for receiving payments.

Customers lauded the bank for the timely initiative, using the opportunity to share valuable feedback on their experience using Prudential Bank's POS terminals for their collections.

Management of the bank said the training underscores Prudential Bank's commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting secure transactions. The programme will be rolled out to other regions of the country.