Nigeria: Sokoto Gov Accused of Diverted Focus On Insecurity

A coalition of northern elders, the Northern Elders Support Group, has slammed the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for allegedly "prioritising political battles" instead of tackling the surge in banditry that's uprooted families and crippled trade across the state.

The group stated that the majority of residents of the state are "deeply frustrated" by the ongoing violence, and want a decisive, security-first response.

In a statement signed by the acting Chairman of the group, Hon Yusuf Abubakar, the elders likened the governor's conduct to "a leader who sends away his own child and then claims to be acting in the family's interest," suggesting a betrayal of his core duty.

They argued that Lawal's frequent sprays at the federal government--especially at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle--are undermining the unity needed to confront bandits.

The criticism isn't isolated, the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also accused Lawal of sabotaging federal anti-banditry operations for political gain, claiming he's more interested in a 2027 campaign narrative than in protecting citizens of the state.

Meanwhile, the Northern Democratic Watch (NDW) has called for a state of emergency, citing a "constitutional crisis" and the illegal suspension of lawmakers.

Governor Lawal, however, has previously insisted that he can "end banditry in two weeks if given security control," pointing to his administration's recruitment of over 2,000 hunters and purchase of 150 new vehicles for security agencies. He blames political interference and a lack of cooperation from federal forces for the slow progress.

The elders' plea is clear: "What the people urgently want is peace, safety, and a decisive response to insecurity." Whether the governor will shift his focus from political skirmishes to the frontline of the bandit crisis remains to be seen.