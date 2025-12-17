Nigeria: Adeleke Inaugurates First Integrated Medical Research Hospital

Osogbo — Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on eminent Nigerians and philanthropists to invest in education and healthcare as part of enduring legacies they would be remembered for by generations yet unborn.

He made the call in Osogbo, the state capital, during the inauguration of the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), describing the project as a historic milestone in medical education and healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Osogbo was agog with celebration as Osun State took a significant leap forward in advanced medical training, research and service delivery with the unveiling of the world-class facility.

Unveiling the edifice, Adeleke, who is also the Visitor to the Osun State University, described the hospital as "huge beyond valuation and great beyond description," noting that it positions Osun State and Nigeria prominently on the global map of medical research and training.

He hailed the intervention as a landmark achievement "made possible through the philanthropy of Baba Modupe Folarin Alakija and Mama Apostle (Dr.) Folorunso Alakija," whom he praised for donating what he described as Africa's first all-in-one medical facility designed for training, research and advanced healthcare delivery.

He said: "This is our day of joy; our day of thanksgiving, and our day of celebration.

"The Alakijas have opened new vistas of opportunity by donating a globally competitive health facility that serves multiple purposes simultaneously. This is massive, enviable and unprecedented on the African continent.

The event attracted eminent personalities from across the country, including former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), and prominent traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja III; Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Ajimoko III; and Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, Larooye II.

Adeleke traced the journey to the hospital's inauguration to his early days in office, explaining that upon assuming duty in November 2022, he developed a keen interest in the growth and operational challenges of UNIOSUN.

According to him, "This engagement revealed the vision of the university's Chancellor, Mama Alakija, who was already constructing the state-of-the-art hospital for donation to the institution.

"When I toured this facility under construction, I was marveled by the scale, sophistication and quality of the medical and diagnostic equipment being installed."

He noted that governments across the world continue to grapple with the rising cost of funding education and healthcare, making philanthropic interventions such as that of the Alakijas not only noble but indispensable.

On behalf of the government and people of Osun State, the governor offered prayers for the donors, asking God to reward them and their generations with long life, sound health and enduring grace.

He also commended the leadership of Osun State University, past and present, describing the institution as a model of stability, accountability and prudent resource management, which continues to guide the state's educational policies.

Special recognition was accorded to the Ataoja of Osogbo, who donated the land on which the hospital stands. Governor Adeleke described the gesture as a rare demonstration of selfless community leadership and prayed that the monarch would live to witness the far-reaching impact of the hospital.

In his closing remarks, the governor challenged Nigerians of means to emulate the Alakijas' example, stressing that meaningful societal transformation begins when individuals choose to give back to humanity.

"As we give to humanity, the world becomes a better place for all of us," he said.

The inauguration of the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital marks a defining moment for UNIOSUN, Osun State, and Nigeria's healthcare sector, signaling a future where cutting-edge medical training, research and healthcare delivery converge in one world-class facility.